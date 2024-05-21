Illinois Valley chef competes for a chance to be named Favorite Chef

Charles Klinefelter, executive chef at Starved Rock Conference Center, needs Illinois Valley support as he is competing for the title of Carla Hall Favorite Chef – a competition featuring the best chefs from across the United States. (Photo Provided by Kathy Casstevens)

Charles Klinefelter, executive chef at Starved Rock Conference Center, needs Illinois Valley support as he is competing for the title of Carla Hall Favorite Chef – a competition featuring the best chefs from across the United States.

Klinefelter’s portfolio showcases his most savory bites, ranging from red meats such as lamb and beef to poultry and fish.

He has been in the business for 48 years and said at the end of the day it’s just being able to walk out of the kitchen knowing you’ve taught others that with your passion for cooking it’s made someone’s day much better.

Klinefelter said in his portfolio sometimes the simplest dish that you put all your love into is your favorite dish to make.

“Spinach, Boursin and chorizo stuffed Portobello mushrooms covered in Boursin Cream, shaved carrots and leeks,” he said.

The winner of the Favorite Chef competition will receive a $25,000 prize, be featured on the cover of “Taste Home” magazine, a publication that celebrates the joy of home cooking while offering cooking tips and heartwarming stories. Winners will also have the opportunity to cook with celebrity chef Carla Hall, who rose to fame in “Top Chef” and “The Chew.”

Klinefelter said if he were to win he would take the opportunity to travel across the United States on a food voyage from coast to coast.

“To finally relax and enjoy what I’ve missed on so many holidays due to always being in the kitchen and let someone cook for me,” he said.

To vote for Charles, visit the Favorite Chef at https://favchef.com/. Voting is open through Thursday, May, 30. People can vote free daily or pay for additional votes. The contest proceeds support the James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support the people behind America’s food culture and push for new standards in the restaurant industry.