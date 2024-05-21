Princeton book store closes for move to new location

Angela Adams (left) announces True Leaves Bookshop, which she co-owns with her husband Matthew (right), will relocate to the former Matson Public Library building on Park Avenue West in Princeton during an open house on March 22, 2024. The building will join the Bureau County History Center campus with an opening planned in June. (Julie Barichello)

True Leaves Bookshop in Princeton is closed while it moves to a new home.

The bookstore is moving into the main floor of the Sash Stalter Matson Building, formerly the Matson Public Library.

The owners plan to reopen in early June and are planning a grand reopening Saturday, June 29.

In the meantime, purchases can be made at trueleavesbookshop.com and special orders can be placed by emailing hello@trueleavesbooks.com.

True Leaves co-owner Angela Adams said the move will allow the business to expand its retail offerings and host events, such as open mics, poetry slams or book signings, among others.

True Leaves opened in October in downtown Princeton.

True Leaves will be a tenant of the Bureau County History Center, giving that organization a revenue stream. The history center also will provide the bookstore with gift shop products to sell.