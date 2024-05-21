La Salle County grand jury: May 21, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments.

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments:

Robert J. Keener, 35, of Morris (two counts of aggravated battery);

Willie L. Chillis, 52, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance);

Matthew A. Schneider, 48, of La Salle (burglary);

Raymond E. McHugh, 32, of Peru (two counts of aggravated battery);

Harmony C. Strickland, 20, of Bolingbrook (forgery);

Rachyl M. Newell, 25, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated battery);

Jeffrey S. Cranford, 58, of Ottawa (violating the sex offender registry);

Rebeka R. Farias, 44, of Moline (burglary; retail theft; forgery);

Brandon I. Bjerga, 35, of Burlington, Wisconsin (burglary; retail theft; forgery);

Kara A. Rogers, 38, of Streator (two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding);

William R. Harris, 19, of Streator (aggravated battery; resisting a peace officer);

Charity F. Grammer, 45, of Streator (unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution).