Three Benefits of Having a Battery Backup For Your Sump Pump

If your home has a basement, is located in an area prone to flooding, or both, you likely need a sump pump. Typically installed in basements, sump pumps remove excess water that accumulates around the foundation. A single sump pump, however, may not be enough to prevent flooding, especially during a power outage or very heavy rain.

Here are three benefits to having a battery-powered backup sump pump:

1. Peace of mind during power outages

Primary sump pumps rely on electricity, and during a severe storm a power outage can leave your basement vulnerable. A battery-powered backup sump pump can help keep your home dry even when the power is out.

2. Extra capacity for heavy rain or snowmelt

Primary sump pumps are designed to handle a certain volume of water, and heavy rains or significant snow melt can be too much for a single pump to handle. During these times, battery backup sump pumps can help alleviate the burden placed on the primary sump pump.

3. Emergency backup

Like any piece of equipment, a sump pump can stop working when you least expect it. A backup sump pump can provide crucial support in such emergencies, ensuring your basement remains safe and dry until the primary pump is repaired.

Does your home have the protection it needs to avoid water damage? Let the professionals at Kettman Heating and Plumbing help.

A trusted name in the HVAC and plumbing industries for more than 40 years, Kettman’s services include installation of primary and battery backup sump pumps. The team can also help with a wide variety of other plumbing and HVAC services. Request a free estimate from Kettman Heating and Plumbing today!

For more information, please contact:

Kettman Heating and Plumbing : 107 E. Harrison St. : Granville, IL 61326 : (815) 339-6124 : https://www.kettmanheating.com/

