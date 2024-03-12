Visit IVCIL’s Free Medical Equipment Loan Closets

It’s not always easy to obtain the necessary medical equipment that a patient needs, especially when facing certain types of health challenges. These essential tools can sometimes be hard to locate, in addition to being costly and out of reach for those with limited financial resources.

The Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living (IVCIL) manages two free medical equipment loan closets that offer a variety of necessities. “There aren’t any store-front medical equipment stores in our area anymore,” said Jessica Ortega, Resource Coordinator for IVCIL. “Our loan closets have a variety of medical equipment and assistive devices available for use by persons with disabilities free of charge.”

Typical equipment includes wheelchairs, walkers, rollators, canes, commodes, and shower benches, but other types of equipment may be available as well. “We now have a couple of medical beds with mattresses, along with several walkers and wheelchairs available on loan,” said Ortega. “We offer equipment at both our Streator and Spring Valley locations; it’s best to call the office first to make sure what is needed is in stock. 95% of our equipment is at our Spring Valley office, so for pickups in Streator, arrangements should be made in advance. That office (111 Spring Street, Room 318) is only open Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.”

Loaned medical equipment is available for either short-term or long-term use. “We don’t require ID, and it’s free of charge,” added Ortega. “We just ask that once someone is done with the device that they return it to us in good condition. A loan agreement paper provides the details. IVCIL will typically call after 30 days to check in and extend the loan, if needed, for another 30 days.”

IVCIL also accepts gently used, clean medical equipment and assistive devices as donations to help keep the loan closets well-stocked.

For more information, please contact:

Illinois Valley Center for Independent Living

1 Les Buzz Way

Spring Valley, IL 61362

Ph: (815) 224-3126

ivcil.com