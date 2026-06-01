Pistol Shrimp go 3-3 in first week: Pistol Shrimp weekly update

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp players watch from the dugout during a game last season at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp went .500 through the first week of the season.

The Shrimp aren’t alone at 3-3 in the Northwest Division, with five of the six teams in the division sitting at the same record. The lone exception is the 2-4 Burlington Bees.

The Shrimp open the first week of June with back-to-back home games, which also includes a home and away on consecutive days against the Normal CornBelters.

Here’s a look at last week and a look ahead to this week:

WEEKLY RECAP

Pistol Shrimp 3, Clinton LumberKings 0: Beau Raikes, Joe Richardson, Matt Hannafin and Max Bryant combined to throw a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and six walks in the season opener.

Richardson was the winning pitcher in relief, and Bryant earned a two-inning save.

Lead-off hitter Chase Roberts walked twice and scored two runs on wild pitches, while Jimmy Gray doubled and drove in a run.

Quincy Doggy Paddlers 16, Pistol Shrimp 11: The Shrimp dropped a high-scoring affair in the home opener that featured 27 runs, 22 hits and nine errors.

Brayden Foster was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs. Justin Szymanski went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run, and Zach McVay walked three times, drove in three runs and scored a run.

Camden Loomis was the losing pitcher.

Pistol Shrimp 10, Doggy Paddlers 0: A six-run fourth inning propelled the Shrimp to their first home win of the season.

Chase Roberts and Justin Szymanski each had two hits, two RBIs and a run, and Ximi Baftiri doubled, scored three runs and drove in a run.

Izzaq Zrust earned the win as he gave up three hits, struck out six and walked one in five scoreless innings.

LumberKings 6, Pistol Shrimp 5: Chris Danko launched two home runs, drove in three runs and scored twice, but the Shrimp came up short at home.

Nolan Galla was 3 for 4 with a run, and Tyler Sabodor was the losing pitcher in relief.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 10, Pistol Shrimp 8: The Shrimp scored two in the ninth, but their comeback fell short in the road loss.

Chris Danko and Phoeniz Brant homered, and Alan Spencer was the losing pitcher.

Pistol Shrimp 10, Lucky Horseshoes 4: The Shrimp scored seven runs in the third inning on the way to the road win.

Phoenix Brant homered, Drew Church went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run, and Brayden Foster was 2 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and a run.

Brody Schulte was the winning pitcher. He allowed four runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.

STANDINGS

Northwest Division Record Pistol Shrimp 3-3 Normal CornBelters 3-3 Clinton LumberKings 3-3 Quincy Doggy Paddlers 3-3 Burlington Bees 2-4

THE WEEK AHEAD

Tuesday - vs. Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (Little League night), 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday - vs. Danville Dans (free Papa John’s breadsticks to first 200 fans), 6:35 p.m.

Thursday - at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Friday - at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday - Normal CornBelters (Beer Fest), 6:35 p.m.

Sunday - at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.