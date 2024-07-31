Hall grad Chance Resetich enjoying one more go-around with Pistol Shrimp

The Pistol Shrimp's Chance Resetich of Spring Valley watches a game from the dugout this season at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

It’s unknown if Chance Resetich’s Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp teammates refer to him as “the old man,” but in terms of his presence with the Prospect League team it might fit.

Resetich, a 2019 Hall High School graduate who was a starter on the Red Devils’ 2018 Class 2A state championship baseball team, would have to be considered a veteran in this his third year playing for the Pistol Shrimp.

“[Pistol Shrimp manager] John [Jakiemiec] asked me if I was coming back, and I told him if I’m healthy, I’m there,” Resetich said.

Before rejoining the Pistol Shrimp, Resetich wrapped up his second and final season this spring at Southeast Missouri State University. In his time there he made 57 starts and recorded 13 doubles, six home runs, 37 RBIs and a batting average of .299.

A News Tribune and Bureau County Republican All-Area first-team pick as a senior, Resetich was a two-time All-Region and All-Arrowhead Conference player at Black Hawk College.

This coming school year will bring with it at least one more year of time on a collegiate diamond.

“You don’t hang up the spikes until you absolutely have to.” — Chance Resetich, 2019 Hall High School garduate, third-year member of the Illinois Valley Pistil Shrimp

“I was granted another year, but not at the Division I level, so I’m transferring to [Division II] Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, this coming school year,” Resetich said. “My volunteer coach at SEMO moved back closer to his home there, and I got in contact with him, and he thought it would be a great fit for me. To be honest, I thought I might be done with baseball after this past spring, but this worked out. I’ll also be working toward my master’s degree.

Chance Resetich (right) and Chris Esquivel celebrate during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's victory over the Thrillville Thrillbillies this season at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Provided by Pistol Shrimp/A)

Resetich says every season brings with it a different perspective on the game and his future.

“I think, at least for me, as I’ve gotten older, especially the last couple of years at SEMO, you start realizing that the days of playing baseball like this are getting shorter,” said Resetich, who has a .227 batting average with three homers and nine RBIs this summer while playing the infield and outfield. “It’s tough to think about, but it’s the reality. You see guys you know, guys you’ve played with and against getting drafted, and you kind of just know that’s not going to happen for you. I think you just have to expect that, but in the meanwhile just have as much fun as you can playing the game. That’s what I’ve done this summer, and that’s what I will do next spring at Harding. You don’t hang up the spikes until you absolutely have to.”

Resetich said the past three summers with the Pistol Shrimp have forged so many great times to remember.

“I have had so many great memories in my time playing with the Pistol Shrimp,” Resetich said. “I’m truly thankful for the three or so years I’ve gotten to put on this uniform during the summer and play here in the area where I grew up. I can’t say I have any specific memory that is at the top, but the number of walk-off wins and losses we’ve been a part of has been unreal. Unlike last year, this year we’ve been on the plus side of a lot of those. Those types of wins are special and really bring everyone together.”

“Over the years of playing I’ve taken a lot from a lot of different players and coaches to try and make myself the best player I can be. I’ve always tried to play the game the way it is supposed to be played, and hopefully that has shown.”