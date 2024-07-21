Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lose to Normal CornBelters

Daniel Strohm delivers a pitch during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 15-0 loss to the Normal CornBelters on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie )

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lost 15-0 in seven innings to the Normal CornBelters on Saturday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp managed just four hits and committed four errors.

Kyle Gibson, Tyler Dorsch, Brandon Mahler and Nick Weaver each went 1 for 3 for the Shrimp (30-16).

Normal scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, seven in the third, one in the fourth and two in the sixth. The CornBelters finished with six hits.

Daniel Strohm took the loss on the mound as he allowed four earned runs on two hits with one strikeout and five walks.

Six Shrimp pitchers combined to allow 15 runs (seven earned) on six hits with 13 walks and eight strikeouts.

Ryan Niedzwiedz, normally a position player, pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh inning with two strikeouts.