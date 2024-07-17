Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp split with Lafayette Aviators

Zach Kempe throws a pitch during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 2-1 win over the Lafayette Aviators on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Lafayette, Ind. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp split a pair of games with the Lafayette Aviators on Tuesday in Lafayette, Ind. The Shrimp lost 10-6 in a game that was resumed from June 29 and bounced back to win the second game 2-1.

The opener began with the Aviators leading 6-1 in the top of the fourth inning. Lafayette extended its lead to 8-1 by the end of the sixth. The Shrimp closed the gap to 8-4 with three runs in the seventh. Chance Resetich hit an RBI single to score Luke Smock, while Pambos Nicoloudes also scored on the play on an error. Peyton Burgh also hit an RBI single.

The Aviators extended their lead to 10-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Smock hit a two-run double in the eighth inning for the Shrimp.

Nicoloudes finished 3 for 4 with two runs, Resetich went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Smock was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Grant Holderfield was the losing pitcher. He allowed four runs (four earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and four walks in two innings.

In the second game, Zach Kempe, Evan Clark and Kyler Miritello combined to throw a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts.

Kempe started and got a no-decision, giving up one earned run on one hit while striking out six batters and walking none in three innings. Clark was the winning pitcher, as he tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts and three walks. Miritello earned the save with a scoreless seventh inning, giving up no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Aviators scored a run in the bottom of the first. The Shrimp tied it with a run in the third and took the lead with a run in the fifth. Kyle Gibson brought in a run in the third with a fielder’s choice, while Ryan Niedzwiedz hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Niedzwiedz had two of Illinois Valley’s four hits. Jake Ferguson was 1 for 2 with a run, while Brandon Mahler also scored for the Shrimp (27-15).