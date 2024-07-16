Former Pistol Shrimp player Ryan Smith drafted by Houston Astros

Former Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp pitcher Ryan Smith was drafted by the Houston Astros with the 283rd overall pick in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday.

Smith, who played for the Pistol Shrimp in 2022, graduated from Nazareth Academy and played at the University of Illinois-Chicago. Last season with the Flames, Smith was 3-5 with two saves in 21 appearances, including three starts. He had an 8.66 ERA with 33 strikeouts and 22 walks in 35 1/3 innings.

Smith is the sixth player drafted in Pistol Shrimp history; the fifth since the team moved to Peru in 2021.

Jake Zitella was drafted in the 16th by New York Mets last season. In 2022, Noah Schultz was taken in the first round by the Chicago White Sox, Luke Adams was selected in the 12th round by the Milwaukee Brewers and Keshawn Ogans was picked in the 20th round by the Atlanta Braves.

Finn Del Bonta-Smith, who played for the Shrimp when they were located in Lisle, was drafted in the 22nd round by the Colorado Rockies in 2019.