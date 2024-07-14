Pistol Shrimp score six runs in final two innings to beat Chillicothe Paints

Ryan Niedzwiedz celebrates during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 6-3 victory over the Chillicothe Paints on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Chillicothe, Ohio. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie D)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored six runs in the final two innings Saturday to defeat the Chillicothe Paints 6-3 in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Tyler Dorsch ripped a two-run triple to right-center field and later scored on a wild pitch as part of a four-run eighth inning.

Lucas Smith drove in the fourth run of the frame with an RBI single.

In the ninth, Kyle Gibson drove in two runs with a double down the left-field line.

Dorsch, Gibson, Smith and Makana Olaso each had two runs for the Shrimp (26-13, 9-4 second half). Dorsch and Gibson each had two RBIs and a run.

David Andolina started on the mound and got a no decision, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out seven batters and walking three in six innings.

Kyler Miritello was the winning pitcher in relief, giving up one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts and three walks in one inning.

Daniel Castro threw the final two innings to earn the save, allowing one earned run on two hits.

The Pistol Shrimp have the most wins in the Prospect League in the second half of the season and are tied with the Paints (26-14) for the most wins on the season.