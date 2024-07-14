Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp split with Clinton LumberKings

Jackson Peeler delivers a pitch during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 9-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday, July 12, 2024 in Clinton, Iowa. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie )

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp split a pair of games with the Clinton LumberKings on Friday in Clinton, Iowa.

The Shrimp lost 4-1 in the opening game that was resumed after being suspended June 20 due to inclement weather.

Illinois Valley bounced back to win 9-3 in the second game.

In the first game, Ryan Niedzwiedz scored the Shrimp’s lone run when Will Ashley reached on an error in the sixth inning.

Niedzwiedz had two doubles as the Shrimp finished with five hits.

Finn O’Meara took the loss in relief as he allowed one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts and one walk in 2/3 inning.

The Shrimp (24-13) fell behind 3-0 in the second game when Clinton scored three runs in the bottom of the third but rallied with a run in the sixth, two in the seventh and six in the eighth.

Niedzwiedz ripped a bases-clearing three-run double to right field for the big hit of the eighth inning.

He finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run.

Kyle Gibson was 1 for 4 with three runs, Chris Esquivel went 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Louis Perona and Tyler Dorsch had two hits each.

Daniel Castro earned the win in relief, throwing a perfect inning with two strikeouts to finish the game.