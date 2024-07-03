July 03, 2024
Former Pistol Shrimp pitcher Noah Schultz selected for MLB Futures Game

By Kevin Chlum
Pistol Shrimp ace pitcher and MLB Draft prospect Noah Schultz delivers a pitch in Schweickert Stadium at Veterans Park on Monday, June 27, 2022, in Peru.

Noah Schultz throws a pitch for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. Schultz, a top prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization, has been selected to play in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. (Scott Anderson)

Former Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp pitcher Noah Schultz has been selected to play in MLB’s All-Star Futures Game.

The Futures Game is at 3 p.m. July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network.

Schultz is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Chicago White Sox minor league system and the No. 18 overall prospect in baseball.

The 6-foot-9 left-hander is pitching for the Birmingham Barons, the White Sox’s Double A affiliate.

Schultz is 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in six starts. He has allowed 16 hits while striking out 30 batters, walking three and hitting three in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

Schultz started the season with Winston-Salem, a high A affiliate, going 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA, 42 strikeouts, seven walks and four hit batters in 27 1/3 innings in seven starts.

The 2022 Oswego East High School graduate started six games for the Pistol Shrimp in 2022, going 1-0 with a 0.93 ERA, 37 strikeouts and seven walks in 19 1/3 innings.

Schultz was selected by the White Sox with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

