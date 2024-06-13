Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp rout Lafayette Aviators for 10th win

Lucas Smith (15) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 14-1 victory over the Lafayette Aviators on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp/Andie Dolven)

Lucas Smith smacked a three-run home run as part of a five-run first inning Wednesday to lead the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 14-1, seven-inning victory over the Lafayette Aviators at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Makana Olaso hit a two-run single in the first to help the Shrimp take a 5-1 lead.

Olaso, who finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs, added a two-run single in the second and an RBI single in the sixth.

Kyle Gibson, Pambos Nicoloudes and Jake Ferguson each finished with two hits. Gibson scored three runs, Nicoloudes had an RBI and a run and Ferguson scored a run.

Tyler Dorsch was 1 for 3 with four RBIs and a pair of runs.

Anthony Solis earned the win in relief as he threw three scoreless innings, allowing no hits while striking out four batters and walking four.

Evan Clark and Josh Katz each tossed an inning of scoreless, hitless relief with Clark striking out two and Katz striking out three.

Ottawa native Jared Herzog got the start, allowing one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks in two innings.

The Shrimp (10-4) have beaten the Aviators by a combined score of 32-1 in two games so far this season. Illinois Valley will play at Lafayette on June 29 and July 16.