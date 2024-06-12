Tyler Dorsch, Chance Resetich homer in Pistol Shrimp’s win over Burlington

Joseph Martin throws a pitch during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 9-5 win over the Burlington Bees on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 in Peru. (Photo provided by Illinois Valley Pisto l)

Tyler Dorsch launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp led the rest of the way in a 9-5 victory over the Burlington Bees on Tuesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Hall graduate Chance Resetich smacked a two-run homer in his season debut with the Shrimp to extend the lead to 6-3 in the seventh inning.

Kyle Gibson went 2 for 3 with three walks, a double and three runs, while Nick Weaver was 1 for 4 with two runs.

Joseph Martin started and pitched four scoreless innings, allowing no hits while striking out seven batters and walking two.

Jackson Peeler gave up one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in two innings, while Andrew Ressler pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

The Shrimp struck out 13 batters.

Illinois Valley is 9-4 and sits atop the Northwest Division. The Shrimp are second in the Western Conference, just half a game behind the Thrillville Thrillbillies (9-3).