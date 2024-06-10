Pistol Shrimp lose to Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, snap five-game winning streak

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp had a five-game winning streak snapped with an 18-8, seven-inning loss to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Sunday in Springfield.

The Shrimp scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take a four-run lead, but the Horseshoes responded with four runs in the bottom of the third and scored four more in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Springfield scored five runs in the sixth and added four more in the seventh to end the game.

Lucas Smith and Pambos Nicoloudes each had two hits for the Shrimp with Smith scoring a pair of runs and Nicoloudes scoring a run and driving in a run.

Makana Olaso hit a two-run double, Jack Johnston was 1 for 3 with two runs and an RBI and Peyton Burgh was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

Johnny Riva took the loss for the Shrimp (8-4), who return to action Tuesday against the Burlington Bees in Peru.