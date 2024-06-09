Pistol Shrimp hit four homers in rout of Lafayette Aviators

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp smacked four home runs Saturday as they rolled to an 18-0, seven-inning victory over the Lafayette Aviators at Schweickert Stadium in Peru for their fifth win in a row.

Will Ashley launched a grand slam as part of a 13-run third inning and added a solo shot in the fourth.

He finished 3 for 4 with six RBIs and two runs.

Also in the third, Nick Weaver belted a three-run homer and Tyler Dorsch blasted a two-run homer.

Weaver went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs, while Dorsch was 1 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs.

Kyle Gibson was 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI, Luke Smock went 2 for 4 with a run and Jack Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double and three runs as the Shrimp finished with 16 hits.

Grant Holderfield earned the win as he threw six scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out five batters and walking one.

Jeffrey Behrends tossed a scoreless seventh for the Shrimp (8-3), giving up no hits with one strikeout and one walk.