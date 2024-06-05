Pistol Shrimp snap three-game skid with win over Normal

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 seven-inning victory over the Normal CornBelters on Tuesday in Peru.

The Shrimp scored a run in each of the first two innings then tacked on single runs in the fifth and seventh.

Illinois Valley’s runs in the first two innings each came on a double play ground ball.

Kyle Gibson scored in the first and Joseph Stagowski scored in the second.

Chris Esquivel hit an RBI single in the fifth to give the Shrimp a 3-2 lead and Nick Weaver had an RBI single in the seventh to score Esquivel for an insurance run.

Tyler Dorsch had the only multi-hit game for the Shrimp as he was 2 for 5. Esquivel finished 1 for 2 with two walks, a run and an RBI.

Joseph Martin pitched the first three innings and got a no decision for Illinois Valley (4-3), allowing one earned run on no hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

Joe Richardson was the winning pitcher in relief as he gave up one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks in four innings.