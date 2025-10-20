Illinois Valley Regional Airport Turns 40

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson and former Peru Mayor Don Baker shake hands next to a airplane during the grand opening of the Illinois Valley Regional Airport on Friday, Oct. 18, 1985 in Peru (La Salle NewsTribune File Photo)

Illinois Valley Regional Airport is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of service as a key asset for transportation and economic development in the Illinois Valley.

The airport was created after a fatal plane crash in the early 1980s claimed the life of a young doctor taking off from a small grassy airstrip in Spring Valley. The tragedy prompted community leaders to form a committee dedicated to establishing a regional airport.

Jim Giordano, a retired engineer from Chamlin and Associates, played a central role in designing the airport’s layout and access roads. With support from former Peru Mayor Don Baker, they secured backing from the Illinois Department of Aeronautics in Springfield.

“The department quickly embraced the idea,” Giordano said. “Don talked to local businesses about donating money to start the airport. It snowballed from there.”

Chamlin and Associates handled most of the work, but hired a firm to design the runway. The committee named the airport’s field after Walter Duncan, a World War I U.S. Army lieutenant who was instrumental in founding the old La Salle-Peru Airport and La Salle-Peru Airways. Duncan died in 1983 but had supported efforts to build a new regional airport.

Illinois Gov. Jim Thompson dedicated the Illinois Valley Regional Airport on Oct. 18, 1985, in memory of Duncan. On Dec. 19 of that year, Federal Express made the first major cargo delivery to the airport, bringing 2,500 pounds of freight despite bitter cold weather.

The airport expanded with a second hangar the following year. Over the years, it has hosted notable events, including the unexpected landing of the Goodyear blimp on Sept. 19, 1996. The airport has also faced challenges, such as a landing gear collapse in 2004 and a fatal mid-air collision during the Illinois Valley Air Show in 2006.

In December 2009, the airport opened a new 4,000-foot east-west runway, providing pilots with an alternative during westerly winds.

From 2010 to 2014, the airport served as a concert venue for Lou’s LaGrotto Concerts for a Cause, featuring artists like Kid Rock and Tim McGraw.

Recent upgrades include the addition of an OSF Aviation base hangar in 2015, a rescue and firefighting truck in 2017, a major taxiway extension in 2022, and five new hangars over the past four years. The annual TBM Airshow celebrated its 10th year, further establishing the airport as a premier event location in the region.

The Illinois Valley Flying Club offers aircraft rental, flight training, and hosts a popular fly-in breakfast.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said the simple fact that a town of 10,000 has an airport is pretty impressive.

Bob Vickery, Peru’s former economic development director, said the airport is a major selling point for attracting businesses to the three-county region.

“It’s listed on the city website and included in marketing packages,” Vickery said.

Former airport manager Chuck Studer said passenger travel is unlikely to be economical due to proximity to larger cities like Peoria, the Quad Cities, Rockford, Bloomington, and Chicago.

“You’ll likely see more corporate aircraft here, though,” he said.

The airport’s longest runway measures 6,000 feet — just 500 feet shorter than Chicago’s Midway Airport. While a Boeing 737 can land there, it would face challenges taking off fully loaded.

Famous actor John Travolta flew into the airport on Oct. 26, 2024, to dine at Uptown Grill in La Salle.

As Illinois Valley Regional Airport celebrates 40 years, it continues to evolve as a vital regional asset with a promising future.