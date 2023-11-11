PAC to host Praise and Shine Ladies Quartet Christmas concert Nov. 18 in Princeton

The Prairie Arts Council will host the Praise and Shine Ladies Quartet Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

Praise and Shine in an a cappella ladies quartet organized in 1987. They have had several members over the years, but currently, the group consists of Terrie Barker singing high tenor, Beverly Odell as baritone, Vickie Holmes as lead and Marty Kiser as bass. This particular group began singing together in 1996.

They have sung both sacred and secular music for church, civic and private celebrations in several states including California, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The concert is free and open to the public and two of the group’s albums will also be for sale.

The program is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, federal funds through the National Endowment for the Arts and the Princeton Closet. For information, visit prairiearts.org.