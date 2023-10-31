Bureau County’s Danielle Gapinski to share passion for dance at 4-H Teen Summit

Bureau County resident and 4-H Educator for Carroll, Lee and Whiteside counties, Danielle Gapinski, was selected to share her passion for dance in Washington D.C. as part of the Ignite by 4-H Teen Summit.

Gapinski’s ‘Get Up and Dance!’ session proposal was picked to be a part of the summit which will take place March 13-17, 2024.

The workshop will be part of the Healthy Living category, where participants will explore stretching, mindfulness and hip-hop dance styles in an approachable and inviting environment.

Youth wishing to partake in this opportunity are encouraged to apply to be one of 15 Illinois delegates whose travel and summit expenses will be covered with support from the Illinois 4-H Foundation.

The four-day experience is open to high-school-aged teens to connect, make memories and find their sparks by exploring the best 4-H has to offer in STEM, agriscience, healthy living, career readiness, and emotional well-being.

Those interested in learning more about how to apply, contact Danielle at des85@illinois.edu or 815-632-3611.