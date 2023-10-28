Greenfield Retirement Home to sponsor Princeton Library Cafe through January

The Princeton Public Library has announced that from November through January, Greenfield Retirement Home will be sponsoring the library’s cafe.

Greenfield Retirement Home is a local organization that looks to foster a sense of community and independence among older adults.

This collaboration’s goal is to provide information to library patrons about the range of services and options that are available to older adults through Greenfield Retirement Home.

The Cafe Sponsorship program was initiated in 2016 to support the cafe while promoting local businesses and nonprofit organizations. After a pause from 2020 to 2023 and with patrons now returning to the library, the board of trustees and staff are relaunching the program.

To learn more about the program or to become a monthly sponsor, call 815-875-1331 or message help@princetonpl.org.