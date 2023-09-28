September 28, 2023
Granville United Church of Christ to offer cinnamon rolls, clothing and more Sept. 29, 30

Sale will be held during the Granville townwide garage sales

By Shaw Local News Network
The Granville United Church of Christ will offer freshly baked cinnamon rolls, various garage sale items and books including collectible cookbooks during the Granville town wide garage sales from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 30 at 103 N. Church St.

Items for sale include tables and chairs, beds, bedroom dressers, couch, chairs, ottoman, CDs, high chairs and more.

Cinnamon rolls will be offered while supplies last and are available for preorder by calling or texting Ginny at 815-228-2732.