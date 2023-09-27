Ollie’s Bargain Outlet celebrates major milestone at Princeton distribution center

Just over five months after ground was first broken, project leaders came together Tuesday to celebrate a significant construction milestone at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet distribution center in Princeton.

Representatives from Ollie’s, Arco Design Build and the City of Princeton visited the construction site to participate in a “Topping Off” ceremony; where a steel beam is signed by project leaders before it is placed on the roof to signal the next phase of construction.

The 615,000 square-foot facility is scheduled to open in 2024 and is expected to be a large part of the company’s growth plan in the midwest. The center will create around 200 full-time jobs and service stores throughout Illinois and the surrounding states.

Director of Business Development of Arco Design Build, Brian Devlin, opened the remarks by saying that even from his first involvement with this project, Princeton stood out to Ollie’s as a potential future home.

“We did a four-day camel back ride through multiple states and met with every municipality, every utility company and every incentives company along the way,” Devlin said. " Obviously, you can see that Princeton favored.”

Devlin went on to say that after meeting with City Clerk Pete Nelson, City Manager Theresa Wittenauer and Former Mayor Joel Quiram; it became clear to Ollie’s how proud the leaders and community was of their city.

“We felt that this community was so much like our company,” EVP and COO of Ollie’s Eric Van Der Valk said. “It made us feel like, we would eventually be hiring 200 people that already understood Ollie’s, had the Ollie’s values and would appreciate being a part of our company like we appreciate being a part of this community.”

Van Der Valk said that his team couldn’t believe the progress that had been made on the building in only a few months and around a year after first announcing the partnership with the City of Princeton.

“We say ‘America loves a bargain,’ so we are really happy to be here in the midwest and have this distribution center to propel our growth in this area,” Van Der Valk said. “This DC will service 150 or more stores primarily in the midwest.”

To construct the project, Ollie’s has invested $68 million into the project, a figure which Van Der Valk may increase as well as the project moves along.

“This is an amazing day for everyone that’s played a role in the Ollie’s midwest expansion,” President and CEO of Ollie’s John Swygert said. “Thank you all for your dedication to this project and your partnership, it means alot to us.”

Swygert said that Ollie’s celebrated its 40th anniversary last summer and that earlier this month, the company opened its 9th store in Illinois.

“I am so proud to stand here today and say that this week marks two more huge milestones for Ollie’s,” Swygert said. “With the topping out of this distribution center and the opening of our 500th store tomorrow in Iowa City, and entering our 30th state.”

“Pretty good for a company that started in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania in 1981.”

Mayor Ray Mabry spoke and thanked those in the city that played a large part in bringing Ollie’s to Princeton including Nelson, Wittenauer, Quiram and many others.

“We are honored and glad to have you here and we are glad to celebrate today,” Mabry said.

Mabry also welcomed Ollie’s to Princeton with the presentation of an American flag that will be displayed in front of the distribution center upon its completion.

The eventually opening of the Princeton distribution center, will help Ollie’s move toward its goal of more than 1,050 stores nationwide.