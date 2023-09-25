Princeton High School’s Caitlin Meyer selected as SAR Outstanding Citizen Award winner

Princeton High School’s Caitlin Meyer, daughter of Eric and Heather Meyer, has been selected as the class of 2024 Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizen Award winner.

The award is sponsored by the Captain Zeally Moss-Illinois Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The award is presented to a student in recognition of high ideals of character and citizenship. Meyer was selected for this honor by the faculty and her classmates.

“Incredibly honored to be recognized by my teachers and classmates as someone with qualities of a good citizen,” Meyer said.

Throughout high school, Meyer has been involved in Year One, Star Spangled Singers, Student Council, FFA, FCA, Class Officers, WORTH, Interact Club, Spanish Club and Prom Committee.

She has received several sportsmanship awards, a Student of the Month award and High Honor Roll honors.

Meyer is a member of the National Honor Society, the president of PHS Class of 2024 and president of Interact Club. In addition to school activities, she has also been involved in vacation bible school and Sunday school at her church and has earned over 24 service learning hours.

Her future plans include attending college and majoring in Elementary Education.