September 21, 2023
Walnut Public Library to hold ‘Navigating the Neurodiverse World’ workshop Oct. 12 in Princeton

Workshop will be held at the Bureau County Metro Center in Princeton

By Shaw Local News Network
This workshop is designed to help parents, caregivers and educators navigate the complexities of the neurodiverse world from early diagnosis through transitional services into adulthood. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Walnut Public Library District will hold a community-based “Navigating the Neurodiverse World” workshop at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Bureau County Metro Center, located at 837 Park Ave W. in Princeton.

This workshop is designed to help parents, caregivers and educators navigate the complexities of the neurodiverse world from early diagnosis through transitional services into adulthood.

Check in will begin at 8 a.m. with the first program starting at 8:45 a.m and the last program finishing around 4:15 p.m.

Participants can come and go or stay for the duration of the event. The workshop has a $30 fee that includes a boxed lunch option.

The Arc of Illinois is offering consumer stipends to families in need of financial assistance to attend the event.

To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/navigating-the-neurodiverse-world-workshop-tickets-704502394627?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information visit www.walnutpubliclibrary.org, call 815-379-2159 or send a message to director.wpld@yahoo.com.