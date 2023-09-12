Bureau County Retired Teachers Association to hold first fall meeting Sept. 21

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association invites all retired teachers living in Bureau County to attend its first fall meeting with a catered luncheon at noon Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Princeton Library, 698 E. Peru St.

Alexander Park Tavern will be catering the lunch and reservations will be required five days prior to the meeting. Cost of the lunch is $15. Menu for the lunch includes pulled pork, pasta salad, pumpkin bars and lemonade. Orders must be placed by Sept. 17.

Reservations can be made by contacting Alice Ehmen at 815-638-2387 or ehmenah@gmail.com.

The program for the meeting will be presented at 12:30 p.m. by IRTA Executive Director Jim Bachman, who is retiring after leading the association since February of 2004. he will be giving an update on the status of the association and legislative activities.

The association also sends out a newsletter to all retired teachers in the county. Those who do not receive the newsletter, and would like to, are encouraged to send a message to BureauCoRTA@gmail.com.

Retired teacher local membership allows a local voice in how the organization is run and supports local volunteers filling state leadership positions. Local dues are $10 a year, payable in April.