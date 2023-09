The First Presbyterian Church will welcome its new pastor, Colleen Lawrence, and her husband Don with a “Meet and Eat” celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 320 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.

The church also invites the public to use the Little Free Pantry by donating or utilizing the food in it.

The event will feature a cookout with the church providing food and drinks. Church services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24; all are welcome.