Flags of Freedom presents ‘Governor’s Hometown Award’ plaques to Princeton Council

Representatives from Flags of Freedom spoke Tuesday during the “Positively Princeton” portion of the Princeton City Council meeting. During the presentation, the group presented two “Governor’s Hometown Awards” to the council to be display in city hall.

In 2006, the flags received first place for veterans involvement projects for cities between 5,001 and 10,000 in population and received the People’s Choice Best Project Display award.

The local organization is responsible for the four 150-foot tall flag poles each holding at 30 by 60 feet American Flag at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Route 26.

The idea for the Flags of Freedom first came to Princeton in 2003 after organizers saw similar large flags on a trip to the southern U.S. They decided this would be a good thing to try and bring to Princeton.

“It was decided that the memorial would be for Veterans, current armed forces, their families and all future service members,” Organizer Tom Root said. “It’s a unique memorial that gives everyone who views it a feeling of pride in our country.”

A committee was formed and raised over $300,000 toward the project in less than a year. The flags were first flown in Princeton in 2005 after help from a variety of organizations, communities and individuals in the area.

Each year as the flags go through wear and tear, Flags of Freedom makes attempts to repair them by removing sections and resewing when possible, but once a flag drops below 48 feet, they are either scrapped or kept on hand to be sold to communities and organizations.

To help offset the cost for the flags, the group holds an annual Rockin’ the Runway fundraiser event. This year, the event will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Hundred Acres Orchard, 14180 1800 East St. in Princeton.

The cost of the event is $35 a person and $60 a couple. The event will also feature Quilts of Valor to honor veterans with healing quilts.

The event will feature a live and silent auction, a DJ with live music and food.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with a dinner set for 6 p.m. and the live auction to begin at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets visit or call Central Bank in Princeton, Heartland Bank and Trust in Princeton, First State Bank in Princeton, Rodney Johnson at 815-866-1534, Victor Register at 815-325-3865, Brad Oeder at 815-866-9349 and Terry Robison at 309-854-2692.