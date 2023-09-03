Movie films at Ottawa’s Camp Tuckabatchee

Ottawa’s Camp Tuckabatchee was recently the setting for an anthology horror movie, “Visera Video,” by Chainsaw Cinema.

“Director Jordan Pennelle was a camper here around the age of 10-12 and wanted to shoot his segment of the movie at camp,” read a post on the camp’s Facebook page. “He reached out and along with producer AJ Cardeanas, they came out to camp for a meeting and the rest is history.”

Once the film is complete, they will take it to film festivals to see if companies would like to purchase distribution to video, streaming and theaters.

“Definitely a cool thing to have happen as we get ready to turn camp into Haunted Camp and they are even going to film a little teaser promoting Haunted Camp that we will definitely put up on here, our website and YouTube,” the camp stated.