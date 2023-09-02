Crow tests positive for West Nile in Princeton

The Bureau County Health Department received confirmation that a crow from Princeton tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The bird was collected Thursday and was the third positive bird to be collected in Bureau County this summer.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include a fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.

Four out of five people with the West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis and encephalitis or even death can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for severe illness from the West Nile virus.

Monitoring for the West Nile virus includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays and robins, as well as testing humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms. People who observe a sick or dying crow, blue jay or robin should contact the health department, which will determine whether the bird will be picked up for testing.

Precautions include practicing the three R’s – reduce, repel and report.

Residents should make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and repair screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate or refresh each week all sources of standing water where mosquitos can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, pet bowls, clogged rain gutters, wading pools, old tires and any other containers.

Residents should wear shoes and socks; long pants; and light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and apply an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellant that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535 when outdoors. Consult a physician before using repellants on infants.

Residents also should report locations where there’s sitting stagnant water for more than a week, such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, old tires, pools and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.

Go to https://www.bpmhd.org/ for more information on the West Nile virus in Bureau County.