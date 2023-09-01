September 01, 2023
No injuries reported in Thursday night train derailment in Mendota

8 cars, all carrying sand, left the tracks around 8:26 p.m.

By Charles Van Horn
(Charles Van Horn)

Parts of a train entering Mendota Thursday night became derailed, toppling three cars onto their sides.

Authorities state that eight cars, all carrying sand, left the tracks around 8:26 p.m. just east of the crossing locating on First Avenue. These cars were not located on the main lines.

No injuries were reported and rail workers were able to move the remaining cars from the scene. It was also determined that no hazmat situation was needed.

Hultcher Services Inc. is assisting in the removal and clean up process and the First Avenue crossing will be closed until further notice.

At this time, no cause for the derailment has been released.

The crossing was still closed during the pre-dawn hours while track repairs were underway.

The crossing was still closed during the pre-dawn hours while track repairs were underway. (Charles Van Horn)