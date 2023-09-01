No injuries reported in Thursday night train derailment in Mendota

Parts of a train entering Mendota Thursday night became derailed, toppling three cars onto their sides.

Authorities state that eight cars, all carrying sand, left the tracks around 8:26 p.m. just east of the crossing locating on First Avenue. These cars were not located on the main lines.

No injuries were reported and rail workers were able to move the remaining cars from the scene. It was also determined that no hazmat situation was needed.

Hultcher Services Inc. is assisting in the removal and clean up process and the First Avenue crossing will be closed until further notice.

At this time, no cause for the derailment has been released.