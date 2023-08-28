August 28, 2023
1 injured in Princeton fire

Fire occurred in the 600 block of Celebration Drive in Princeton

By Shaw Local News Network
Princeton firefighters work the scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Celebration Dr. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Princeton.

One individual was injured in the structure fire that took place just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 in the 600 block of Celebration Drive in Princeton.

Princeton Police Chief Scott Etheridge stated that the resident was in stable condition and suffered non-life threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon.

Etheridge said that the fire was deemed to start in the basement of the structure, was deemed extinguished within 10 minutes of the first responder’s arrival and the cause is believed to be electrical.

Fire Departments from Utica, Peru, Amboy, Malden, Bureau, Wyanet, Spring Valley and Princeton responded to the scene as well as 1033 Ambulance.

Fire departments from Utica, Peru, Amboy, Malden, Bureau, Wyanet, Spring Valley and Princeton responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Celebration Drive on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Princeton. The fire started shortly before 11a.m. (Scott Anderson)