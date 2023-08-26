Illinois Grain Tour to make a stop at Hennepin’s Marquis Energy

The Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Grain Tour, which begins Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will host 31 international buyers from seven Latin American countries, will be making a stop at Marquis Energy in Hennepin.

The goal of the tour is to enhance existing relationships and increase export sales for the Illinois grain industry.

“The Illinois Grain Tour gives Illinois farmers, producers and retailers the opportunity to showcase their world-class commodities and facilities to foreign investors,” IDOA Director Jerry Costello said. “We lead the nation in soybean production, and nearly half of the soybeans and corn produced in Illinois are exported, resulting in billions of dollars in direct sales annually.”

Participants will meet with representatives from the IDOA before making stops at RTS Farm in Auburn, GSI in Assumption, the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, the Illinois Soybean Association in Bloomington, Seedburo Equipment Co. in Des Plaines, Delong Co. in Joliet, MANNS Traders in Chicago and Marquis Energy in Hennepin.