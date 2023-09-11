Seasonal businesses open and close throughout the Illinois Valley

As the weather gets cooler, some businesses are gearing up for their busy season while others are preparing to close for colder months.

Kane Family Farms will open for the fall season Thursday, Sept. 14. The farm, located at 2165 N. 3020th Rd. in Ottawa, opened last year offering pumpkins, a corn maze, hayrack rides, a petting zoo and outdoor games.

It will be open Thursdays through Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 29. For more information, visit kanefamilyfarms.com.

The Corner Garden, located at 433 N. 20th Rd. in Tonica, reopened for the fall season last week with mums, fall annuals, fall combo planters and other items.

This is the last week of the season for Spring Valley Tastee Freez, located 309 E. Dakota St. It will be back next year for its 74th season in the spring.

The Big Dipper, an ice cream shop located at 1901 S. Bloomington St. in Streator, has closed for the season.

