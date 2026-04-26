PCJH wins Little Tri-County Scholastic Bowl championship

The Putnam County Junior High Scholastic Bowl team won the Little Tri-County championship on Saturday at Fieldcrest. PC defeated Henry-Senachwine 400-60 and El Paso- Gridley 320-240 to sweep pool play. PC defeated Roanoake-Benson for the championship 290-260. The Pumas will take the No. 1 seed to the regional which they will host. Team members are Ean Smith (from left, to right) Makenna Goulding, Ayden Dienst, Enrique Barreras, Colton Nicoli, AJ Kloet, and Brendan Linton. (Photo provided by PCJH)