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News | Illinois Valley

PCJH wins Little Tri-County Scholastic Bowl championship

The Putnam County Junior High Scholastic Bowl won the Little Tri-County championship on Saturday at Fieldcrest. PC defeated Henry-Senachwine 400-60 and El Paso- Gridley 320-240, to sweep pool play. PC defeated Roanoake Benson for the championship 290-260. The Pumas will take the No. 1 seed to the regional which they will host. Team members are Ean Smith (from left, to right) Makenna Goulding, Ayden Dienst, Enrique Barreras, Colton Nicoli, AJ Kloet, and Brendan Linton.

The Putnam County Junior High Scholastic Bowl team won the Little Tri-County championship on Saturday at Fieldcrest. PC defeated Henry-Senachwine 400-60 and El Paso- Gridley 320-240 to sweep pool play. PC defeated Roanoake-Benson for the championship 290-260. The Pumas will take the No. 1 seed to the regional which they will host. Team members are Ean Smith (from left, to right) Makenna Goulding, Ayden Dienst, Enrique Barreras, Colton Nicoli, AJ Kloet, and Brendan Linton. (Photo provided by PCJH)

By Kevin Hieronymus

PCR SportsPutnam County Front HeadlinesIllinois Valley Front Headlines
Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986, covering Bureau County and IL Valley Sports. Was previously sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals Magazine. He is a member of the IBCA and Illinois Valley Hall of Fames. He is one of 4 sportswriters from his tiny hometown Atlanta, IL