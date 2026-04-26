City of Mendota encourages students to join National Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day

Students are encouraged to join their classmates, enjoy the fresh air and show their school spirit by participating in National Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day on May 6 in Mendota. (Kyle Bursaw)

The city of Mendota is inviting students and families to take part in National Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 6.

This community-focused event encourages students to start their day actively and healthily by walking, biking, or rolling to school, according to a news release.

As part of the city’s Safe Routes to School Grant efforts, this event is a great opportunity to build healthy habits, promote safe travel to school and celebrate the many ways students can stay active while getting to class, according to the release.

Safe Routes to School is a federal funding program that supports safer, more comfortable, convenient and accessible routes to school, according to a report from the HW Lochner group given to the city of Mendota.

Students are encouraged to join their classmates, enjoy the fresh air and show their school spirit by participating, according to the release.

Students who participate will be entered into a drawing to receive a blinking clip light, according to the release, helping keep them visible and safer when traveling at night.

Students who register their bikes may also receive a bike lock, in order to promote safety and responsibility, according to the release.

Bike registration will be available at participating schools.

Registration forms can be picked up at the school office, and students who complete and return a form will receive a registration sticker for their bike, according to the release.

Participating schools include Blackstone Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Northbrook Middle School, Mendota High School, Holy Cross and Northern IL School of Christian Education, according to the release.

For more information, contact ashort@mendotacity.com or 815-539-7459.