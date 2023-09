The 7th annual JDRF spaghetti supper will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Manlius Sportsman’s Club, 225 E. Maple Ave. in Manlius.

Carryout and dine in is available. A free-will donation will be taken.

All proceeds will go toward the JDRF County Carb Crushers. For more information, contact Sara Edlefson at 815-878-3609 or edlefson@hotmail.com.