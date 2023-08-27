2023 NewsTribune boys cross country preview capsules

La Salle-Peru
Coach: John Beatty
Top returners: Griffin Hammers, so.; Braylin Bond, so.; Kevin Rynke, sr.
Key newcomers: Adam Kasperski, jr.
Worth noting: The Cavaliers look to replace sectional qualifier Erik Garcia. Hammers had a strong track season in the spring, running a 2:02 in the 800 meters. Kasperski is a newcomer who Beatty said ran well all summer. “I would like to see the boys take the La Salle County title again,” Beatty said.
St. Bede
Coach: Tom Makransky
Top returners: Greyson Marincic, jr.; Haiden Ator, jr.
Key newcomers: Eric Du, so.
Worth noting: Marincic and Ator both gained experience for the Bruins last season. Marincic is coming off a strong track season in the spring in which he qualified for state in the 300-meter hurdles. “I’d like to see them qualify for sectional as individuals,” Makransky said. “Haiden has gotten over his injuries (from last season) and he ran some miles this summer, so he’s looking better and i’m hoping he can qualify. Greyson definitely should qualify.” Du, an exchange student from China, ran the 800 in track in the spring, but he’s never run more than a mile in a race.
Hall
Coach: Tom Keegan
Top returners: Eri Martinez, jr.; Joseph Caracheo, so.
Key newcomers: William Pikula, fr.
Worth noting: The Red Devils have a small roster with only three runners. “For those who are returning, we are looking for continued improvement from where they left off last year,” Keegan said. “Hopefully, we can develop over the course of the year to where we can send some individuals onto the sectional level.”
Putnam County
Coach: Chuck McConnell
Top returners: Brayden Zungia, so.
Key newcomers: Dominic Carboni, fr.; Kale Coleman, fr.
Worth noting: The Panthers have a young squad with no upperclassmen. McConnell said Zungia’s goal is to qualify for the sectional this season, while the two freshmen look to get their time under 20 minutes by the end of the season.
Mendota
Coach: Kevin Wohrley
Top returners: Anthony Kelson, jr.; Dagen Setchell, sr.; Travis Mumm, jr.; Harlan Gallagher, so.; Spencer Kain, so.
Key newcomers: Ryder Woods, fr.; Liam Sheppard, fr.
Worth noting: Kelson will lead the way for the Trojans after qualifying for the Class 1A state meet last fall where he placed 119 in 17:15.09. “Anthony is ready to start another successful season,” Wohrley said. “He consistently found himself in the top tier of area runners last fall and we expect more of the same this year.” Setchell had a strong summer and Wohrley said he “definitely brought his game up for his senior year.” Mumm, Gallagher and Kain “are expected to earn PRs early and often” and Woods and Sheppard have shown potential. “It will be a fun season with a lot of growth,” Wohrley said. “I think we are at a critical point in the program, and we’ll see where that momentum takes us this year and in the future.”
Princeton
Coach: Pat Hodge
Key returners: Augustus Swanson, so.; Kamden Wahlgren, jr.
Key newcomers: Dawson Lambert, jr., Ethan Mallery, fr., Tyler VandeVenter, fr.; Cruz Rodriguez, fr.
Worth noting: Swanson returns as Princeton’s No. 1 runner off a strong freshman season, qualifying for sectional. He finished 19th at conference and at regional. Wahlgren is “someone that we’ve always been able to count on being there and giving it his best effort,” Hodge said. Lambert rejoins the team after earning a letter in 2021. VandeVenter, who will also be playing soccer, placed 20th in an IESA sectional in 2022. He’s joined by classmates Mallery and Rodriguez “Fortunately, we have a nice sized group of freshmen. We should be able to field a team when we need to, although we’ll miss Tyler when he’s competing with the soccer team. Overall, we should have an improved season even if we are very young,” Hodge said.
Bureau Valley
Coach: Bob Benck
Key returners: Adrian Gallardo, so.; Maddox Moore, so.
Worth noting: The Storm have big shoes to fill with the graduation of state qualifier/NewsTribune Runner of the Year Elijah House (now at Heartland College) and Ben Roth. Sophomore Adrian Gallardo will step in to the No. 1 position. He finished 20th in the Three Rivers Conference Meet, 22nd at the Seneca Regional and 67th at the Oregon Sectional. Moore will also be counted on to fill a bigger role as a sophomore. He was ranked among the top area runners in the 1600 meters and 3200 meters in track this spring.
Amboy co-op
Coach: Michael Robinson
Top returners: None
Key newcomers: Brysen Full, jr; Jhett Cowser, fr.
Worth noting: The Clippers lost a strong group of runners from last year, led by Kyler McNinch, who qualified for sectional and narrowly missed a state berth. However, Robinson said Full and Cowser should have success. “Brysen Full and Jhett Cowser could end up surprising people this year,” Robinson said.
Henry-Midland
Coach: Carrie Meffert
Top returners: Preston Rowe, sr.
Key newcomers: Mike Hammond, jr.
Worth noting: Rowe will lead the way for the Timberducks after placing fourth in the Tri-County Conference Meet and qualifying for a sectional last fall. “He’s been running all summer and I’m excited to see what he will do,” Meffert said. “He’s willing to work hard and that’s half the battle. He’s got the miles in, now it’s time for speed.” The first-year coach coach said she thinks Rowe has a shot at advancing to state this fall. Hammond ran track for the first time in the spring, running the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. “It was a season of figuring out pacing,” Meffert said. “I think he’ll have a great season.”
Fieldcrest
Coach: Carol Bauer
Top returners: Caleb Krischel, jr.; Nate Buchanan, jr.; Landin Wright, jr.
Key newcomers: Ryan Stech, fr.; Owen Martin, fr.
Worth noting: Krischel returns after a strong sophomore season last fall followed by a successful track season in which he qualified for state in the 1,600 meters. “Caleb will be our strong No. 1 runner with a goal of racing Detweiller at the state meet,” Bauer said. “His summer miles have been excellent and the plan is to start the season with a bang, a targeted race at Elmwood in early October and then a strong sectional and state performance.” Buchanan will split time with golf but will be Fieldcrest’s No. 2 runner. “Nathan should be knocking off some big PRs as his summer training has been excellent,” Bauer said.