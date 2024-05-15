May Merriment at Marquette Academy raises $317,000

The recent Marquette May Merriment fundraising event - Happily Ever After - raised $317,000 for Catholic education in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Julie Verona)

The recent Marquette May Merriment fundraising event - Happily Ever After - raised $317,000 for Catholic education in Ottawa.

With these funds, Marquette will complete its grade school gym project. The school was able to reach its $20,000 goal for the bleacher system to go along with a major donation from Delores Anderson and her son Scott, on behalf of the late Don C. Anderson, for a brand new hardwood gym floor.

Marquette extended a thank you to its sponsors, donors, MMM42 committee, volunteers and attendees for making this event a success.

“Your commitment to Marquette Academy and Catholic education is truly inspiring, and we look forward to continuing this journey together,” Marquette said in a news release.

