Ottawa High School awards $764,000 in scholarships

Ottawa High School recognized Booster Club award recipients at its recent honors ceremony. (Photo provided by Cheryl Palmer)

Ottawa High School honored 77 students for their academic and athletic achievements May 8.

Students received community scholarships, state awards, sports accolades, college/trades/merit-based awards and acknowledgment of military commitments. About $764,000 in funds were awarded for future education.

Joseph Bernabei: Financial Plus Credit Union, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Alex Billings: Booster Club Scholarship, OTHSEA Teacher’s Centennial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Luke Boaz: Booster Val Van der Meer Award, Don Stevenson / Lions Club Scholarship

Peyton Bryson: Booster Club Scholarship, Booster Ryan Nevins Legacy Award, IL State Scholar, Jerry Bretag Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Maggy Buscher: IL State Scholar, Marine Scholastic Excellence Award, OTHSEA Teacher’s Centennial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Layla Carbajal: 2024 Career Fair Scholarship, Margaret Remington Dingle Art Award, Rebecca Aten Memorial Art Scholarship

Jacie Clapp: Rich Roberts Memorial Scholarship

Caroline Cooney: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Emma Cushing: Alexand K and Virginia G Scherer Education Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, DAR Award, Don E. Morehead Community Scholarship, IL Council of Teachers of Mathematics, IL State Scholar, Marine Distinguished Male Athlete Award, Ottawa Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Ottawa Womans Club Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, Tom and Lyn Henderson Scholarship

Rylee Davis: Ottawa BBB Scholarship

Cabella DeBernardi: Financial Plus Credit Union, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Cameron DeBernardi: Marines - Enlistment

Mei Mei Decker: Berea College Tuition Promise Scholarship

Kasey Dose: Augustana College Engineering Scholarship, Augustana College Presidential Scholarship, IL State Scholar

Marek Duffy: Marines - Enlistment

Chloe Ericzon: Booster Club Scholarship, Jennifer Rhode Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, U of AL Capstone Merit Scholarship

Molly Ewen: Florence Scherer Bruner Achievement in Writing

Sophia Fernandez Jobst: Financial Plus Credit Union

Bryler Gende: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Lucas Goetz: 2024 Career Fair Scholarship, Alexander Guy William Muir Scholarship

Christian Gray: IL State Scholar, U of IL Children of Veterans Tuition Waiver, U of IL Engineering Freshmen Scholarship, U of IL Nuclear Engineering Education Scholarship

Keagan Gromm: Alexander Guy William Muir Scholarship, IL State Scholar, Indiana U - President’s Academic Excellence Scholarship, Jim Gayan Memorial Charitable Scholarship, Ottawa Kiwanis Key Club Scholarship, Ottawa Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Vactor Manufacturing Inc Scholarship - Trades

Xochitl Gutierrez: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Gabriel Hammack: Foundation Student of the Month, Foundation Student of the Month, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Mary Heermann: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Jack Henson: Booster Candy (Besse) Bernardini Spirit Award, Booster Club Scholarship

Alexzander Houk: Foundation Student of the Month, Harold Clemens II Memorial Scholarship, IL State Scholar, Jerry Bretag Memorial Scholarship, ROE Student Excellence Award - Month of May

Dawn Hudkins: 2024 Career Fair Scholarship, Foundation Student of the Month

Xander Jones: IL State Scholar

Drake Kaufman: Booster Club Scholarship, Streator Golf Scholarship

Cooper Knoll: Babe Ruth Male Athlete Award, Booster Club Scholarship, ONYX Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Calie Kolesar: Betty Hibbs Schott & Robert K. Schott Scholarship

Layne Krug: Booster Val Van der Meer Award, IL State Scholar, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Lydia Kunkel: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Ava Laury: IL State Scholar

Isabelle Liebhart: Booster Club Scholarship, Foundation Student of the Month, IL State Scholar, Jenan Jobst Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Camden Loomis: Booster Club Scholarship, Dean Cashmen Engineering Scholarship, Richard Pope Award

Kendall Lowery: Babe Ruth Female Athlete Award, Booster Candy (Besse) Bernardini Spirit Award, Booster Female Athlete Senior Letterman Award:

Hope Loza: Bud Sand Memorial Scholarship

Alyssa Malmassari: IL State Scholar, Streator Onized Credit Union Scholarship

Brent McLaughlin: IL State Scholar, Lewis U Presidential Scholarship

Jeanie Miller: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Packston Miller: Alexander Guy William Muir Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, Minnie and Laddie Tonielli Memorial Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Tyler (TC) Carson Memorial Scholarship

Mika Moreland: Booster Club Scholarship, IL State Scholar, Ottawa Kiwanis Key Club Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Colby Mortenson: Marine Distinguished Female Athlete Award

Kylie Mundt: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Lily Mustered: Bausch and Lomb Science Award

Valeria Navarro: Alexander Guy William Muir Scholarship, IL State Scholar

Payton Nodland: Booster Club Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Damion Oberlin: Rosemary E. Walter Memorial Scholarship

Rylee O’Fallon: Financial Plus Credit Union, OTHSEA Teacher’s Centennial Scholarship, Tom and Lyn Henderson Scholarship

Kate Passwater: Alexander Guy William Muir Scholarship, Catholic Daughters of America Scholarship, IL State Scholar, Mary Ewers Fine Arts Scholarship, Personal Growth Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Roger and June Rowe Memorial Scholarship

Ellee Perry: Aaron M. Rick Memorial Scholarship, Alexander Guy William Muir Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, Financial Plus Credit Union, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Richard Donnocker Memorial Scholarship, Tyler (TC) Carson Memorial Scholarship

Sariah Polier: Ottawa American Legion, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Wyatt Reding: Marines - Enlistment

Kaylie Reilly: Foundation Student of the Month

Isabella Ruiz: Alexander Guy William Muir Scholarship, IL State Scholar, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Ralph Nelson Memorial Scholarship, William J. Reagan Fine Arts/Chemistry Award

Oliver Ruvalcaba: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Lilliana Samolitis: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Aubrey Sanders: Mary Ewers Fine Arts Scholarship, Ottawa Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, St. Olaf Campus Housing Scholarship, St. Olaf Cassler Music Scholarship, St. Olaf Dean’s Scholarship, St. Olaf Grant, Vickie Hess Elementary Education Scholarship

Sara Shelton: Austen Gleason Memorial Scholarship, Ferracuti - Importance of the Trades

Garrett Shymanski: Booster Club Scholarship

Bianca Sipula: Financial Plus Credit Union, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Christina Snook: Ali Stevenson Memorial Scholarship, Beck’s Hybrid Collegiate Scholarship, Compeer Financial Scholarship, Constellation La Salle Co Clean Energy Scholarship, Eileen Fesco Zonta Club Scholarship, Foundation Student of the Month, IACAC Scholarship, IL State Scholar, Jim Gayan Memorial Charitable Scholarship, Ottawa Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Ottawa Noon Rotary Award, Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Award, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Malikhai Stayton: Booster Male Athlete Senior Letterman Award

Melanie Stisser: A Good Life (Kerry Condron) Memorial Scholarship, IL Scottish Rite Masonic Health Care Scholarship, IL State Scholar, James W. O’Brien Memorial Scholarship, Kate Rowe Wielgopolan Memorial Scholarship, Ottawa Masonic Lodge Scholarship, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Ralph Nelson Memorial Scholarship

Hayden Swett: OTHSEA Teacher’s Centennial Scholarship

Jack Thiry: Marine Semper fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, Music Award - 3rd Place

Matthew Towne: Bud Sand Memorial Scholarship, Financial Plus Credit Union, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Trovero: IL State Scholar, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Conner Vedder: 2024 Career Fair Scholarship, Vactor Manufacturing Inc Scholarship - Engineering

Sullivan Walker: Ali Stevenson Memorial Scholarship, Booster Club Scholarship, Dr. Robert O Lewis Memorial Scholarship, IL Sheriffs’ Association Scholarship for La Salle Co, IL State Scholar, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship, Sons of American Revolution Award, U of I College of Medicine Scholars Program, US Silica Scholarship

Tatum Wesbecker: Foundation Student of the Month

Samuel White: Financial Plus Credit Union, Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship

Maya Zeman: IL State Scholar

Alexander Zenke: Phil Schoch Memorial Scholarship