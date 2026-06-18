2026 NewsTribune Girls Soccer All-Area Team

Princeton's Yocelyn Robledo (21) battles Alleman's Anna Mayerhofer during the regional final at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Here’s a look at the top girls soccer players in the NewsTribune area for the 2026 season.

Bella Clevenger (Photo provided by )

Bella Clevenger, jr., F, Princeton: Clevenger was a strong No. 2 scorer for a balanced Princeton offense as she scored 13 goals. She also had four assists to help the Tigresses to a 17-7 record.

Addie Dawson (Photo provided by La Salle-Peru High School)

Addie Dawson, jr., MF, La Salle-Peru: The defensive midfielder was the “backbone of the team,” according to coach Christin Pappas. Dawson had three goals and two assists.

Riley Erlenborn (Photo provided by Mendota High School)

Riley Erlenborn, so., Mendota: Erlenborn was the leader of the Trojan defense that recorded nine shutouts. She also had three assists.

Zariah Escatel (Photo provided by Mendota )

Zariah Escatel, so., MF/F, Mendota: Escatel was a versatile player who played multiple positions. She had five goals and five assists for Mendota.

Lily Higgins (Photo provided by La Salle-Peru High School)

Lily Higgins, sr., GK, La Salle-Peru: The four-year varsity starter averaged 12.4 assists per game and had six shutouts. She was an IHSSCA honorable mention all-sectional and All-Interstate 8 Conference.

Ava Kyle (Photo pro)

Ava Kyle, jr., MF, Princeton: Kyle helped control the middle for the Tigresses and was a serious offensive threat, scoring eight goals and making eight assists.

Chloe Ostrowski (PHS)

Chloe Ostrowski, sr., D, Princeton: Ostrowski was a solid defender for the Tigresses, who also was able to contribute offensively, scoring four goals.

Kamilah Preciado (Photo provided by Mendota High School)

Kamilah Preciado, so., MF, Mendota: The IHSSCA All-Sectional pick was “the engine of our team” according to coach Nick Meyers. She had 10 goals and seven assists.

Yocelyn Robledo (PHS)

Yocelyn Robledo, jr., D, Princeton: Robledo anchored a stout Princeton defense that recorded 10 shutouts. “She showed up consistently as a defender,” Princeton coach David Gray said.

Olivia Sandoval (PHS)

Olivia Sandoval, jr., F, Princeton: Sandoval was the top scoring threat for the Tigresses, tallying 16 goals, which ranked second in the area. She also had three assists.

Vicky Tejada (Photo provided by L)

Vicky Tejada, sr., MF, La Salle-Peru: The 2026 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year was the top offensive weapon in the area this season, scoring 25 goals and recording seven assists. She was IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-Interstate 8 Conference.

HONORABLE MENTION

Keighley Davis, sr., MF, Princeton; Addy Dever, jr., GK, Princeton; Alexus Hines, jr., MF/D, La Salle-Peru; Sofia Nanez, sr., MF, La Salle-Peru; Ariana Sanchez, sr., GK, Mendota