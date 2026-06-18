2026 NewsTribune Girls Soccer All-Area Team

Here’s a look at the top girls soccer players in the NewsTribune area for the 2026 season.
Bella Clevenger, jr., F, Princeton: Clevenger was a strong No. 2 scorer for a balanced Princeton offense as she scored 13 goals. She also had four assists to help the Tigresses to a 17-7 record.
Addie Dawson, jr., MF, La Salle-Peru: The defensive midfielder was the “backbone of the team,” according to coach Christin Pappas. Dawson had three goals and two assists.
Riley Erlenborn, so., Mendota: Erlenborn was the leader of the Trojan defense that recorded nine shutouts. She also had three assists.
Zariah Escatel, so., MF/F, Mendota: Escatel was a versatile player who played multiple positions. She had five goals and five assists for Mendota.
Lily Higgins, sr., GK, La Salle-Peru: The four-year varsity starter averaged 12.4 assists per game and had six shutouts. She was an IHSSCA honorable mention all-sectional and All-Interstate 8 Conference.
Ava Kyle, jr., MF, Princeton: Kyle helped control the middle for the Tigresses and was a serious offensive threat, scoring eight goals and making eight assists.
Chloe Ostrowski, sr., D, Princeton: Ostrowski was a solid defender for the Tigresses, who also was able to contribute offensively, scoring four goals.
Kamilah Preciado, so., MF, Mendota: The IHSSCA All-Sectional pick was “the engine of our team” according to coach Nick Meyers. She had 10 goals and seven assists.
Yocelyn Robledo, jr., D, Princeton: Robledo anchored a stout Princeton defense that recorded 10 shutouts. “She showed up consistently as a defender,” Princeton coach David Gray said.
Olivia Sandoval, jr., F, Princeton: Sandoval was the top scoring threat for the Tigresses, tallying 16 goals, which ranked second in the area. She also had three assists.
Vicky Tejada, sr., MF, La Salle-Peru: The 2026 NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year was the top offensive weapon in the area this season, scoring 25 goals and recording seven assists. She was IHSSCA All-Sectional and All-Interstate 8 Conference.
HONORABLE MENTION
Keighley Davis, sr., MF, Princeton; Addy Dever, jr., GK, Princeton; Alexus Hines, jr., MF/D, La Salle-Peru; Sofia Nanez, sr., MF, La Salle-Peru; Ariana Sanchez, sr., GK, Mendota