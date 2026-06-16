Power numbers increasing among NewsTribune-area softball players

Princeton's Avah Oertel follows through on her swing during a game this season. Oertel hit a NewsTribune-area best 17 home runs. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton junior Avah Oertel loves to high-five her coach Jessica Strauch at third base and see her teammates waiting for her at the plate when she hits a home run.

“The joy after, going toward third base and Jessica with her big smile and knowing your teammates are all there cheering you on when you get to home plate is probably the best part about [hitting a homer], because it’s a team sport and seeing that you did something for your team is a really great feeling.”

Oertel had that feeling a lot this spring as she launched a NewsTribune area-best 17 home runs.

But Oertel wasn’t the only slugger sending softballs sailing over fences.

Three other players hit double-digit home runs, with Princeton senior Keely Lawson smacking 13 and La Salle-Peru senior Anna Riva and St. Bede senior Ava Balestri each hitting 10.

In total, 44 NewsTribune-area players combined to hit 146 home runs this season.

Area home-run numbers have increased in each of the last five seasons.

In 2022, the area leader had four home runs, and the top 10 combined to hit 27. In 2023, no player had double-digit homers, and the top 10 had 42 round-trippers. In 2024, no player reached double digits, and the top 10 combined for 61 homers. Last season, Oertel was the only player to hit double digits, with 12, and the top 10 hit 68 homers.

This spring, the area’s top 10 combined for 84 homers.

“I think several factors contribute to the increase in home runs,” St. Bede coach Rob Ruppert said. “One, I think girls are playing more and becoming better hitters. Years ago, you were taught to swing level. Now it’s launch angle, so balls carry farther. Two, the bats today are so much better; the ball just jumps off the bats. I also think the balls are much better. When they make solid contact, there is just a sound that resonates. Three, pitchers are throwing harder today, so when they barrel a ball, it goes.”

L-P's Anna Riva is met at home plate by her teammates after hitting a home run during a game this season. Riva hit 10 homers this spring. (Scott Anderson)

Even with better bats and pitchers throwing harder to help balls leave the yard, players and coaches agree that the main factor in becoming a good power hitter is hard work.

“This group of athletes in our area are overall a talented and athletic group,” Strauch said. “I’ve known so many of them since 9-10 years old or started hearing about them at the ages of 12 or 14. Their dedication and hard work don’t go unnoticed. I’ve coached or provided hitting lessons to them over the years. I’ve been able to see the work behind closed doors firsthand.”

Balestri said she didn’t become a power hitter overnight.

“Advice I would give someone to be a better power hitter is that it takes time,” Balestri said. “You can’t wake up one day and decide that you’re going to just start hitting home runs. You have to put in hours and hours of practice on and off the field to become better and stronger.”

Oertel agrees that it’s offseason work that makes a good hitter. For her, that is strength training, hitting in the cage and working with hitting coach Trey Hannam, who helped tweak her swing, change how she loads and taught her to make changes to her own swing.

“I feel like if you don’t put in the work, then you won’t succeed,” Oertel said. “A few players can get in the box and be a natural at it, but it’s the offseason hours that count. If you don’t put that work in, it might be harder for you. Whereas if you do, you’re going to be more relaxed and more fluent with your swing.”

NEWSTRIBUNE 2026 HOME RUN LEADERS

Player Home runs Avah Oertel (Princeton) 17 Keely Lawson (Princeton) 13 Anna Riva (La Salle-Peru) 10 Ava Balestri (St. Bede) 10 Lily Bosnich (St. Bede) 8 Hannah Heiberger (St. Bede) 7 Karmen Piano (La Salle-Peru) 5 Brynna Anderson (Henry-Senachwine) 5 Addie Scherer (Earlville) 5 Kelsey Frederick (La Salle-Peru), Bernie Larsen (Hall), Emily Diaz (Mendota), Audrey Scherer (Earlville), Bailey Miller (Earlville) 4

Riva said you have “to become disciplined to hit often and gain strength.”

“I have worked hard to get stronger, which has given me quick hands and better bat speed,” Riva said. “I have been strength training with emphasis on core, hips and legs to provide more power. I also do a lot of offseason hitting.”

All the offseason work pays off in-season. Timing and pitch selection are key at the plate.

“Timing is everything,” said Balestri, who will continue her career at IVCC. “If you’re too early, you’ll roll over, and if you’re too late, you’ll miss the opportunity. So, working on timing up pitches in different parts of the zone is really important to be able to drive the ball.”

To hit a ball out, power must be generated with the lower body.

“[I would tell hitters] to make sure they use their lower half to become more explosive and to look for pitches to drive early in the count,” said Riva, who also will play at IVCC. “And most importantly, hit with confidence.”

While Riva said a home run can change the momentum of a game, “don’t swing for the fences.”

Oertel, who’s committed to Illinois-Springfield, hopes to keep increasing her power numbers as a senior. She’s already Princeton’s career leader in home runs (35), RBIs (137) and doubles (35).

“Seeing the jump from my freshman year to sophomore year, then from my sophomore year to junior year, I’m hoping that I can keep that jump going,” Oertel said. “I’ve added numbers each year. I’ll put in a lot of work this offseason and hopefully see those numbers grow even more.”

Area coaches think home-run numbers as a whole can continue to grow.

“I think this trend can continue as more and more coaches are dedicated to the lifting programs and implementing the correct hitting techniques,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said.