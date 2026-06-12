Putnam County wins ‘dogfight’ in extra innings to advance to 1A state title game

Putnam County's Traxton Mattingly celebrates with teammates as they turn toward their cheering fan section following their 4-3 victory in eight innings over North Clay in the IHSA Class 1A State semifinals on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Johnathon Stunkel didn’t mind the extra baseball.

And the pressure didn’t faze him.

The Putnam County baseball team was on the verge of a state championship game appearance, needing only one out to advance, when North Clay hit a game-tying double.

After relief pitcher Maddox Poole got a pop-up to force extra innings, Stunkel was due up for the Panthers.

“I love it,” Stunkel said about tight games. “It keeps you on your toes. We got extra innings today. I love baseball, so as long as I get to keep playing.”

Stunkel played a key role keeping the Panthers in the hunt for the Class 1A state title.

The senior ripped a double to left-center field to start the eighth inning, advanced to third on a groundout and raced home on Poole’s sacrifice fly to center to help lift Putnam County to a 4-3, eight-inning victory over North Clay in the semifinals at Illinois Field in Champaign.

Baseball - Class 1A State semifinal: Putnam County vs. North Clay Putnam County's Johnathon Stunkel nears second base on a double during the Panthers' 4-3 victory in eight innings over North Clay in the IHSA Class 1A State semifinals on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“I knew I was going to get the job done,” said Stunkel, whose teammates rushed him and doused him with water after the game. “I just went up there, did me and got it done, and I knew my teammates behind me would get me in.

“It’s awesome. Growing up with these guys and now we’re here, there’s nothing better.”

The Panthers (26-11) will play Tremont (37-2) in the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Champaign. The Turks advanced with a 10-3 win over Routt Catholic in Friday’s first semifinal.

“They’re the best team in the state according to a lot of people. A lot of smart people,” Putnam County coach Chris Newsome said. “It’s going to take everything we’ve got plus some. We’ll have talks tonight and make sure we don’t leave anything in the tank. Now’s the time. You don’t hold anything back. You go full tilt boogie and hope you’re on the right end of it. It’s going to be a tough game.”

The Panthers won a tough game Friday.

Tied 2-2 in the sixth, Putnam County’s Peyton Barto was hit by a pitch, then stole second base.

With two outs, Barto stole third, and the throw got away. Barto started home, but third baseman Trevan Sidwell bumped into him. Barto was tagged out in a rundown but was awarded home plate on an obstruction call, giving the Panthers a 4-3 lead.

Baseball - Class 1A State semifinal: Putnam County vs. North Clay Putnam County's during their 4-3 victory in eight innings over North Clay in the IHSA Class 1A State semifinals on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“I didn’t know if the third base umpire was going to call it,” Newsome said. “I had my arm out immediately, telling Peyton to go. The home plate umpire took over and called it. … You hear the roar of emotions from the crowd. It was sweet.

“In a perfect world, I would have loved for Johnathon to close it out there, but they’re good. We expected them to give us the battle of the century.”

Stunkel stranded two runners in the sixth and got a ground ball out to start the seventh before North Clay leadoff hitter Jack Compton reached when second baseman Eli King lost a pop-up in the sun.

After another out, Ian Jones ripped a double down the third-base line to tie it.

Poole and the Panthers closed it out in the eighth.

“I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous at first,” Poole said about coming on in relief. “I’m usually even-keeled, but I was nervous. But I got that pop-out in the seventh and the next inning I felt good, like nobody was going to beat me.”

The Cardinals got two runners on with a walk and a hit batter with one out, but Poole got a pop-out, then King ended it when he fielded a ground ball and threw to Traxton Mattingly at first.

“I was super proud of Eli for stepping up,” Newsome said. “He was kicking himself on the fly ball that got in the sun, which happens to everybody. He was really hard on himself because he expects to be good every single time. He got another play there to pick himself up, and that was special.”

The Panthers had a strong start as Mattingly and Stunkel drew back-to-back walks to open the game. After Kade Zimmerlein reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second, Poole hit a two-run single to left.

The Cardinals scored on a misplayed fly ball in the second and on an RBI double by Carder Walden in the fourth.

“The early runs were huge,” Newsome said. “They came storming back. We absolutely knew this was going to be a dogfight, so I think planning that mentally out in your head ahead of time gives us at least some breathing room when stuff does get tight because you expected this type of game.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Baseball - Class 1A State semifinal: Putnam County vs. North Clay Putnam County players rush to celebrate as they secured a 4-3 victory in eight innings over North Clay in the IHSA Class 1A State semifinals on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the University of Illinois in Champaign. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Stunkel pitched 6⅔ innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks before leaving due to the pitch count. Barto pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings.

Stunkel doubled twice and scored a run, Poole was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Barto was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI, and Mattingly was 1 for 2 with two walks and a run.

“I’m stoked,” Poole said. “I’m speechless. I don’t think anybody expected us to be here except for after we started to get rolling, but this is awesome. Nothing is better than this.”