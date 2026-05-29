La Salle-Peru’s Aavery Hill qualifies for 2A discus finals: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Charleston: La Salle-Peru sophomore Aavery Hill advanced to the finals in the discus at the IHSA Class 2A state meet.

Hill recorded the third-best distance during Friday’s preliminaries with a toss of 48.97 meters. He sits behind Freeport sophomore Jamarion McClain (50.15) and Carbondale sophomore Joseph Friedich (49.74).

Hill was the only NewsTribune-area entrant to qualify for Saturday’s finals.

The Cavaliers’ 4x400 relay of Luca Verucchi, Eli Hammers, Griffin Hammers and Wyatt Kilday ran a season-best 3:27.13 to finish 22nd, while Princeton’s 4x400 of Casey Etheridge, Ayden Agushi, Tyler VandeVenter and Gavin Lanham ran a season-best 3:29.55 to finish 27th.

Etheridge also competed in both hurdles, finishing 10th in the 300-meter hurdles in 39.82 - just one place and 0.03 second shy of the last finals spot - and 21st in the 110 hurdles in 15.53.

Mendota’s Sebastian Carlos placed 12th in the 400 in 50.1.

BOYS TENNIS

At Wheeling: Princeton senior Jackson Mason saw his season end Friday in the fourth round of the consolation bracket of the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.

Mason lost 6-0, 6-0 to Vernon Hills senior Roman Stukov, who was a No. 3-4 seed.