Assistant coach Brent Thomas takes over La Salle-Peru co-op swimming program

For the first time since the La Salle-Peru co-op boys swimming program restarted in 2015 and for the first time ever for the girls program, which started in 2016, someone other than Rob McNally will be coaching the Cavaliers next school year.

That person is Brent Thomas.

After serving as an assistant coach for the boys team the last four years, Thomas was hired to replace McNally at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity,” said Thomas, who is a special education teacher at L-P. “Any time I have an opportunity to represent the school, I’m really excited about it.”

Along with coaching at L-P, Thomas also has a background in triathlons of all distances from sprints all the way up to Ironmans.

Thomas said working under McNally has prepared him to serve as L-P’s head coach.

“Working with Coach McNally for the past few years, he shared quite a bit of information with me - styles and techniques - so I’m really looking forward to being able to help the team move forward,” Thomas said.

During McNally’s tenure, 12 L-P swimmers advanced to the state meet, including junior Sam Nauman who placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke and 10th in the individual medley at the girls state meet in the fall.

“I think we’re in great shape,” Thomas said about the state of the program. “Coach Rob left us in a really, really good way. We’ve got a wonderful girls team that has a lot of competitors on it and we’ve got a great boys team with some seniors coming back.”