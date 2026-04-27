Anna Riva, Kelsey Frederick earn La Salle-Peru’s Blow Medal/Pomatto Scholarship

La Salle-Peru seniors Anna Riva (second from left) and Kelsey Frederick (third from left) received the George Preston Blow Medal/John & Lucy Pomatto Scholarship, presented by Jane Riva (left) and Doug Pomatto during the L-P Senior Awards ceremony on Thursday. The $1,500 scholarship is considered the highest award the L-P athletics department bestows. A recipient must have a GPA of at least 3.0 and have been outstanding in general athletics. Candidates are nominated by varsity head coaches and voted on by L-P administrators. Riva played volleyball and softball. She was NewsTribune All-Area honorable mention in volleyball as a senior and NewsTribune All-Area First Team in softball as a junior. Frederick was a four-year volleyball and softball player and three-year basketball player. Frederick was NewsTribune All-Area First Team in volleyball as a senior and second team in softball as a junior. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)