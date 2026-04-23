Vicky Tejada scores 2 goals to lead L-P to win: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 3, Morris 1: Vicky Tejada scored two goals and had an assist Wednesday to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in La Salle.

Julia Garcia had a goal and two assists for L-P (8-6-1, 1-4 I-8), while Lily Higgins made 11 saves.

BASEBALL

St. Bede 4, Yorkville Christian 0: Ranbir Saini threw a five-hit shutout, striking out nine batters and walking none to lead the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Yorkville.

Saini also doubled and scored a run for St. Bede (11-6), while Gus Burr tripled, drove in a run and scored a run and Gino Ferrari was 1 for 1 with two walks and a run.

Fieldcrest 7, Ridgeview 6: Layten Gerdes hit a double to score Eli Gerdes to give the Knights a walkoff victory in a Heart of Illinois Conference game in Wenona.

The Knights scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Drew Overocker and Caleb Hartley hit home runs for Fieldcrest (6-9, 3-3). Overocker was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI and Hartley was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Grant Matthews went 3 for 3 with a double and scored two runs and Lucas Anson doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run.

Anson also earned the win in relief.

Sycamore 4, La Salle-Peru 2: Brandon Lamps went 2 for 3 and drove in a run as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sycamore.

Ceyton Urbanski was 1 for 1 with two walks and a run for L-P (7-10, 2-3 I-8). Gavin Kallis was the losing pitcher as he gave up four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Eastland 7, Bureau Valley 0: The Storm had four hits in a nonconference loss in Manlius.

Drake Taylor was the losing pitcher for BV (6-6).

SOFTBALL

Mendota 9, West Carroll 7: Laurali Thompson went 3 for 5 with two doubles three RBIs and two runs to help the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Savanna.

Eva Beetz was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for Mendota (), while Karson Doyle went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs.

Averie Hazelwood earned the win in relief as she gave up one unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

Morris 1, La Salle-Peru 0 (8 inn.): Taylor Vescogni gave up one run on three hits while striking out 13 batters and walking one as the Cavaliers came up short in extra innings in an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle.

Anna Riva had two of L-P’s three hits as the Cavs fell to 13-10 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Morris’s Halie Olson hit a double to score Ava Petersen in the top of the eighth inning.

Eastland 8, Bureau Valley 1: Avery Bopes was 1 for 1 and drove in the Storm’s lone run in a nonconference loss in Manlius.

Danicka Benavidez was 1 for 3 with a run for BV (6-6) and Kadyn Haage was 3 for 4.

Mallory Maubach-Williams was the losing pitcher.

Lowpoint-Washburn 16, Fieldcrest 3: TeriLynn Timmerman doubled and scored two runs as the Knights lost a nonconference game in Minonk.

Emry Conroy was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for Fieldcrest (0-9). Leah Armes was the losing pitcher.