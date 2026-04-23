John Senica resigns as La Salle-Peru boys basketball coach

L-P head boys basketball coach John Senica talks to his team during a timeout during a game this season at Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. Senica has resigned as L-P boys basketball coach. (Scott Anderson)

For the past three years, John Senica has led the boys basketball program at La Salle-Peru, his alma mater.

“It meant a lot to me,” Senica said. “It’s such a prestigious and historic program. Every day I stepped in the gym, every day I went to practice, every day in the locker room meant the world to me. I love the sport of basketball. I love L-P and I love the program.”

Although he loves the program, Senica has made the “very difficult decision” to resign as L-P boys basketball coach due to family reasons, including wanting to watch his son Josh play college basketball at the University of Dubuque.

Senica’s resignation was accepted at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting.

“I was missing way too many of my son’s games,” Senica said. “Trying to coach and having to miss his games, it just wasn’t working out. That’s the main reason.”

Senica led the Cavaliers to a 58-39 record, including two seasons of 20 or more wins, and three consecutive regional championships during his tenure.

“We won three regionals. That was due to the kids great effort and the other coaches’ great effort,” Senica said. “I was fortunate with everything around me. Everybody was on the same page. I think the program is going in the right direction. Hopefully, whoever is next in line will take over and continue the course we’ve got it on, do better than I do and take it to the next level and win a sectional, which is something we were trying to do but couldn’t get it done.”

Senica said he appreciated the support he received as coach.

“I want to thank the community and everyone who supported me and believed in me, including the board, everybody at L-P High School, the teachers and athletic director Steve Hanson,” Senica said. “The support was overwhelming and greatly appreciated. I hope it continues for the next coach.”

Senica said he could potentially return to coaching in the future.

“I will never say never,” Senica said. “There’s always a possibility. I’m going to get through the next two years and see what comes from there. I love coaching. I enjoy the kids. What meant the most was walking in every day and seeing the kids have the desire and seeing the kids improve and develop.”