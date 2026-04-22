IVCC softball sweeps Sauk Valley in doubleheader: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL

IVCC 9-8, Sauk Valley 2-0: The Eagles swept an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby, winning 9-2 and 8-0.

In the opener, Jenna Setchell went 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run, Lauren Harbison was 3 for 3 with a triple, a double, two runs and an RBI, and Kaitlyn Anderson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Shae Simons was the winning pitcher as she gave up two earned runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

Ava Lambert threw a two-hit shutout in the second game, striking out four and walking none. Harbison was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs for IVCC (17-10, 10-5 Arrowhead), while Grace Pecchio tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run.

SOFTBALL

Henry-Senachwine 10, Midland 4: Rachel Eckert used her arm and her bat to lead the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Varna.

Eckert went 4 for 4 with a double and five RBIs. She also threw a complete game, giving up four runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Brynna Anderson went 3 for 4, scored four runs and drove in a run for Henry (9-3, 8-2 TCC), while Keira Zack smacked a home run and had two RBIs.

Putnam County 19, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 6 (5 inn.): Ella Pyszka hit a two-run triple, and Alexis Margis hit an RBI triple as a part of a 10-run first inning for the Panthers in a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Pyszka was 2 for 4 with two triples, three runs and two RBIs and Margis was 2 for 2 with a triple, a double, three runs and an RBI. Chloe Parcher was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs for PC (4-10, 2-6 TCC), and Paige Tonioni went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

Kennedy Holocker earned the win in the circle as she allowed a hit and struck out four in three scoreless innings.

Rochelle 12, Mendota 8: Eva Beetz went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Rochelle.

Lexie Saylor was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run for Mendota (5-9), while Laurali Thompson and Leah Henkel each had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Beetz was the losing pitcher.

LeRoy 16, Fieldcrest 1 (4 inn.): Jersey Modro went 1 for 2 and drove in the Knights’ lone run in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss in LeRoy.

TeriLynn Timmerman doubled twice for Fieldcrest (0-8, 0-6 HOIC), while Leah Armes took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 10, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (5 inn.): Johnathon Stunkel went 3 for 4 with a triple, four runs and two RBIs as the Panthers earned a shutout victory in a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.

Maddox Poole was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for PC (12-4, 5-2 TCC), and Kade Zimmerlein was 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Jacob Furar and Rudy Villagomez combined on a one-hit shutout, striking out three and walking two.

Earlville-Leland 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: Declan Brennan hit a home run and a triple, drove in three runs and scored twice to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Lane Rohrer was 1 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Earlville (4-6, 2-4 LTC).

Landen Tirevold was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks in four innings.

Midland 8, Henry-Senachwine 7: Bobby Gaspardo went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run as the Mallards came up short in a Tri-County Conference game in Varna.

Caleb Wiesbrock was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for Henry (7-10, 4-6 TCC), while Carson Rowe was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Ashton Sprague was the losing pitcher.

BOYS TENNIS

Mendota 4, Streator 1: The Trojans earned a victory in Streator.

TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: Daniella Bumber won three individual events and ran on a winning relay as Henry-Midland placed third in a seven-team meet.

The host Fighting Irish won with 180 points, the Timberducks had 120, and St. Bede was sixth with 26.

Bumber won the 100-meter dash (12.87 seconds), 200 (26.41 seconds) and 400 (57.14 seconds). She teamed with Alison Mitchell, Taylor Frawley and Audrey Chambers to win the 4x100 relay (50.4 seconds).

Mitchell won the 100 hurdles (16.92 seconds), Stella Rowe won the high jump (1.55 meters), and Mitchell, Chambers, Frawley and Piper Roach won the 4x200 (1:49.34).

St. Bede’s Savannah Bray won the shot put (10.71m).

In the boys meet, Seneca (196) won, St. Bede (72) took third, and Henry-Midland (64) was fourth.

For the Bruins, Bronko Withey won the 110 hurdles in 17.69 seconds.

Henry-Midland’s Max Dalton won the 1,600 in 5:00.6.

At La Salle: La Salle-Peru’s Natillie Wozniak won three events in an Interstate 8 Conference dual against Rochelle.

The Hubs won 87-82.

Wozniak won the long jump with a leap of 5.03 meters, the high jump by clearing 1.4 meters and the 200-meter dash in 28.01 seconds.

Other winners for the Cavaliers were Mady Putman in the 100 (13.67 seconds), Anna Weitl in the 800 (3:01.85), Ryan Owczarek in the 3,200 (14:21.96), Emma Kolczaski in the shot put (8.79m) and Kiera Mertes, Sophia Konczak, Drew Depenbrock and McKenzie Krzyaniak in the 4x400 relay (4:42.15).

In the boys meet, Rochelle won 114.5-68.5.

L-P’s Caleb Currie won the high jump (1.85m) and the triple jump (12.99m).

Also for L-P, Griffin Hammers won the 400 (51.69), Anthony Padilla won the 1,600 (4:56.88), Nick Hachenberger won the shot put (13.76m) and Aavery Hill in the discus (46.67m).

MEN’S BASEBALL

Carl Sandburg 13, IVCC 3: Jayden Jaramillo was 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs and an RBI as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Peru.

Adrian Arzola was 2 for 2 with a double and a run for IVCC (13-17-1).

Jackson Piecha was the losing pitcher.